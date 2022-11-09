INDIANA (WEHT) — Here are several tips provided by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources to keep you safe this hunting season.

DNR officials remind the importance of firearm safety, as it goes hand-in-hand with hunting safety. Please remember these four primary rules:

Always point the muzzle in a safe direction. Treat every firearm w/the respect due a loaded gun. Be sure of the target and what is in front of it and beyond it. Keep your finger outside the trigger guard until ready to shoot.

Hunters, including those using archery equipment, must meet hunter orange requirements while deer hunting during firearms, muzzleloader and deer reduction seasons. In the Hoosier state, these dates run:

Firearms Season (Nov. 12-Nov. 27, 2022)

Muzzleloader Season (Dec. 3-18, 2022)

Deer Reduction Season (Sep. 15, 2022-Jan. 31, 2023 in deer reduction zones)

MayoClinic has also provided these nine tips to remember this season:

Watch for heart attack warning signs. Know that falls tend to be the most common cause of injuries. Always check equipment and stands, and use safety belts to prevent falls. Avoid alcohol. Let family members know where you’ll be hunting, and take two-way radios or loud whistles along in case help is needed. Learn some basic first aid before heading into the woods. Always control the muzzle. Be sure of your target. Wear protective gear.

You can find more Indiana hunting information at hunting.IN.gov