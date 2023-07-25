Before kids head back to school this coming school year make sure to check out some of these Indiana water parks to have some summer-ending fun.

Holiday World & Splashin Safari

Santa Claus, IN

Holiday World & Splashin Safari offers double the fun with an amusement and water park. The park was ranked by US News & World Report as one of the top 17 amusement parks in the US. The park offers a budget-friendly cost of admission into both parks, as well as sunscreen, soft drinks, and parking.

For more information and to book tickets online head to their website.

Indiana Beach Amusement and Water Park Resort

Monticello, IN

Indiana Beach offers a combination of amusement and a water park on Lake Shafer. The Amusement park offers various ride styles while the water park has high-thrill slides along with a lazy river. The park offers something for the whole family to enjoy.

For more information and to book tickets online head to their website.

Big Splash Adventure

French Lick, IN

With 40,000 square feet of indoor water park fun, Big Splash Adventure offers a pirate-themed adventure for all ages. An outdoor pool is featured alongside a waterslide, kiddie pools, and adult only hot tub.

For more information and pricing head to their website.

Deep River Water Park

Crown Point, IN

Deep River Water Park opened its doors in 1995 with its latest updates happening in 2017 with the “KRAKEN” a six-lane water slide race. The park is welcome to all ages and offers a cooler-friendly policy, allowing water park goers to bring their own food and drink.

For more information and pricing head to their website.

Pine Lake Water Park

Berne, IN

Pine Lake Water Park has been around since the early 1900s, starting as a swimming hole that turned into the attraction it is today. Pine Lake offers slides, splash pads, cable rides, and much more.

For more information about Pine Lake head to their website.

Marion Splash House

Marion, IN

Marion Splash House offers a lazy riv­er, two rac­er slides, ​a ‘big flush’ slide, a large wave pool, and a kid­die play area with a play pad topped with a large buck­et water drop mak­ing a big splash. The park is low-cost and offers a quick day getaway.

For more information on the Splash House head to their website.

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park

Barton Lake, IN

While you can stay and camp awhile, Jellystone Park offers day passes for all ages to enjoy attractions all over the park. Enjoy access to the Water Zone with an interactive water playground, swimming pool, mini golf, jumping pad, themed activities, and sports courts with the day pass.

For more information about the day pass and Jellystone Park head to their website.