SUMMITVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-0 tornado was in the storm that swept through the town of Summitville on Wednesday night.

Meteorologists surveyed storm damage along the three mile long path the storm cut starting on the northwest side of town. Officials say a dozen buildings were hit and there were some sporadic power outages. There was also minor damage reported to the the Summitville Elementary roof.

Officials say there was some damage at the town’s wastewater treatment plant, but services were not impacted.