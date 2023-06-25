Johnson Co. – Severe storms raced across central Indiana Sunday afternoon. In Johnson County, there were multiple reports of tornadoes.

The Johnson Co. Sheriff said a tornado hit parts of the northern county. Sheriff Duane Burgess said the damage covered a significant area where neighborhoods and homes were destroyed.

On Sunday evening, officials said 75 homes suffered moderate to severe damage. No injuries have been reported.

Incredible video into our newsroom from the tornado in Johnson county this afternoon. Video courtesy of Cody Swit. #tornado #INwx @CBS4Indy @theWXauthority pic.twitter.com/bsQlXswHd8 — Krista McEnany (@KristaMcEnany) June 25, 2023

Here is a list of roads closed currently.

Travis Road is closed between Mullinix Road to Morgantown Road

Morgantown Road from Mullinix Road to Whiteland Road

Stones Crossing Road from State Road 135 to Saddle Club Road

Saddle Club Road from Stones Crossing Road to Smokey Row Road

Officials ask people to stay away from damaged areas as crews work to restore power and cleanup the damage. A curfew is in effect from 9 p.m. tonight to 6 a.m. Monday.

#BREAKING: Bargersville Fire Department says 75 homes received moderate to severe damage during tornadoes earlier this afternoon in Johnson County. Primary searches are complete. Curfew in effect from 9 p.m. tonight to 6 a.m. tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Prrt4Jz3ES — Max Lewis (@MaxLewisTV) June 26, 2023

Sheriff Burgess urged everyone to stay out of the area while emergency workers do their jobs and because of the amount of powerlines down.

The American Red Cross has a shelter at Greenwood Middle School on Averitt Road.

Officials warned that some areas should be prepared to go 48+ hours without power.

FOX59/CBS4 has received videos of damage and funnel clouds. We’re updating this article with video and pictures.

Damage behind Center Grove High School

Damage in Center Grove

The NWS will be the agency to determine the path and strength of the tornado or tornadoes that hit Johnson Co.

Follow the Town of Bargersville on Twitter for updates from city officials on the tornado damage and cleanup.