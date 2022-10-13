ATLANTA, Ga. (WEHT) – Toyota Indiana President Leah Curry joined 12 others who were inducted into the 2022 class of Women in Manufacturing Hall of Fame at a ceremony held in Atlanta, Georgia on Wednesday evening.

“The 13 honorees who make up our third-ever class are a prestigious group, each of whom has made significant, lasting contributions to our industry,” said Women in Manufacturing (WiM) and Women in Manufacturing Education Foundation (WiMEF) President Allison Grealis. “They are true trailblazers whose work has created opportunity for countless other women. We are honored to recognize them in this special way.”

Officials say Curry joins two other WiM Hall of Fame inductees from Toyota – Susan Elkington, President, Toyota Kentucky, a 2019 inductee, and Millie Marshall, retired president of Toyota Indiana, a 2021 inductee.

A news release says inductees were nominated by their colleagues and industry peers and selected by a panel of WiMEF Executive Committee Board Members. Officials say the inductees were chosen based on their significant contributions to the advancement of women in manufacturing.