INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana says it filed a lawsuit challenging House Enrolled Act 1041, which bans transgender girls from participating in school sports.

The Indiana legislature overrode Governor Holcomb’s veto of HEA 1041 on Tuesday. According to the ACLU, the lawsuit was filed on behalf of A.M., a 10-year-old girl who plays on her school’s all-girls softball team. The new law would deny her the right to rejoin her team because she is a transgender girl.

“A.M. knows who she is better than anyone else, myself included. Despite that, she has had trouble in the past with self-confidence,” said A.M.’s mother. “When she joined the softball team last fall, it helped her come out of her shell. I watched as she bloomed and felt more at ease in her skin.”

Her mother continued, saying, “When my daughter learned about this law, she was hurt and angry. She wants to stand up for girls like her, as well as herself, because she knows how upset they are right now.”

The ACLU says the lawsuit asserts that preventing A.M. and other transgender girls from participating in girls’ athletics is discrimination on the basis of sex in violation of Title IX, and also represents discrimination on the basis of transgender status, as well as sex, in violation of the Equal Protection Clause of the United States Constitution.

According to state officials, the new law would go into effect July 1, 2022.