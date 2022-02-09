INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) — Transgender rights activists gathered Wednesday at the Indiana Statehouse to protest a bill they say is discriminatory.

The bill would require schools and athletic associations to designate teams as a men’s or women’s team. Tt would then prohibit people from participating on a team that doesn’t align with their biological sex at birth.

“What we want is for lawmakers and also the people of Indiana to see that trans people have friends and trans people are their neighbors. Trans people live here in Indiana, and we feel that our rights are important too,” says Kit Malone, Advocacy Strategist at ACLU of Indiana.

The bill passed the house last month and is now being considered by the senate.