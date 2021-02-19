Transgender bathroom bill moving through Indiana State House

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind (WEHT) A bill that would make it illegal for transgender people to use the bathroom corresponding with their gender is moving through the Indiana State House.

House Bill 14-56 was introduced in January and would make it a Class B Misdemeanor for someone with two X chromosomes to use the men’s restroom and for someone with at least one Y chromosome to use the women’s bathroom.

The bill made it through its first reading on January 14 and was referred to the state’s Courts and Criminal Code Committee.

If it passes out of the committee on its third reading, it will move to the full house.

(This story was originally published on February 19, 2021)