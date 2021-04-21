Tri-State representative’s bill regarding suspended licenses signed into law

Ind. (WEHT) — Up to 850,000 Hoosiers facing driver’s license suspensions will be able to legally drive on the roads again, thanks to a new bill signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb.

HB 1199, authored by State Representative Wendy McNamara, will reinstate suspended licenses for anyone who failed to pay a fine, appear in court or have proof of insurance if they can show proof of future financial responsibility.

McNamara says suspending licenses to punish people who did not show up in court failed to be a deterrent.

“We’ve eliminated that factor in this particular bill. There’s no compelling factor to force somebody to come to court by risk of having their drivers license suspended because it add no deterrent effect whatsoever,” McNamara said.

McNamara says about 1.5 million driver’s licenses are suspended in Indiana every year.

(This story was originally published on April 21, 2021)