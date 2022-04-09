LAKE CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police tell us one of their trooper’s vehicles was crashed into while investigating a prior crash Saturday morning. Police say around 7:00 a.m., Trooper Regan Smith was dispatched to the area of I-65 northbound approximately one mile north of I-80.

According to ISP, she was assigned to investigate an accident that left a vehicle blocking the far-left lane. A police report states she had her emergency lights on and positioned her vehicle behind the crashed vehicle in the left lane to protect both the person in the crashed vehicle as well as to warn approaching motorists that the lane was blocked. The roadway was also icy from overnight rain.

Investigation revealed that a Lincoln truck speeding towards the scene lost control after the driver quickly braked. ISP tells us the truck narrowly avoided a tow truck that was just arriving at the scene and instead crashed into the rear of Trooper Smith’s police car. Police report she was seated in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Trooper Smith was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police say, and the driver of the Lincoln truck refused medical treatment at the scene. According to Indiana State Police, the driver will be cited for: