INDIANA (WEHT) – Police say on Friday night, Indiana State Police (ISP) conducted a saturation patrol targeting dangerous and impaired drivers on US 41 in Vanderburgh, Gibson, and Knox counties.

ISP says between 8 p.m. and midnight, troopers issued 62 traffic tickets and 76 warnings, and the majority of tickets issued were for speeding. Police say the Knox County Sheriff’s Office also participated and issued 7 additional tickets and 12 warnings.

ISP encourages all motorists to drive responsibly and to ensure everyone is buckled up.