EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Tuesday marks the last chance to register to vote ahead of the municipal elections on November 7.

Early in-person voting in Indiana begins Wednesday.

Voter registration will remain open at indianavoters.in.gov until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday night, and a state-issued I.D. is required.

“You have a choice to select the people who’s handling your money — that’s the bottom line,” Vanderburgh County Voters Registration Co-Manager Anthony Bushrod said. “Whether the person you support is elected or not, the people who holds those offices still answer to you.”

Secretary of State Diego Morales says early in-person voting will be available at the local county clerk’s office, but voters in Evansville will have to submit their ballots at the Evansville-Vanderburgh Central Library beginning at 9 a.m. tomorrow.

State statute says the clerk may designate another location for voting purposes.

“It really started during the pandemic as one of those things that was kind of popular because sometimes it’s hard to find parking for the civic center,” said Carla Hayden, who serves as the Vanderburgh County Clerk of the Circuit Court. “People may not necessarily like going through all the security that you have to have to go in and out of the civic center.”

The Vanderburgh County elections office tells Eyewitness News have began thinking about the November elections.

Despite not knowing the exact numbers, staff members say the voters registration deadline have helped begin the requests for absentee ballots.

Garyallen Glass is one resident thinking ahead. He will have to mail-in his ballot since he will be away from a polling place on Election Day.

“I think it is really important to make sure that if you want certain things to happen in city government or within our county that you should cast your vote so that your voice can be heard,” Glass said.

Here are the Vanderburgh County early voting centers ahead of Election Day.