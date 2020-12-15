Tuition freeze at Purdue University extended

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind (WEHT) Purdue University announces another year with no tuition increase.

The school says it will freeze the tutition rates until at least the 2022-2023 academic year. Since 2013, Purdue students and their families have seen tuition remain flat.

With this announcement, the university says the tuition will have remained the same for a decade.

(This story was originally published on December 15, 2020)

