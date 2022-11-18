BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two “very young children” have died following a house trailer fire in Brazil.

Fire crews responded to a trailer fire at 3085 West State Rd. 340 in Northview Country Estates. Barnard said that the initial call came in at around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Thursday afternoon, Clay County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Josh Clark confirmed that the two deceased individuals were “very young children.”

“We’re doing a thorough investigation, to figure out why two young lives were lost,” Clark said.

“There are still a lot of unanswered questions and conflicting stories, we can’t say anything yet on a cause. We’re trying to get our information right, we just don’t know.” Posey Twp Fire Chief Cody Barnard said.

Barnard said the home was a loss. Officials with Red Cross have been contacted to assist the family.

Barnard, the State Fire Marshal, along with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation Thursday morning.

Neighbor, Michael Roberts Muhammad spent the afternoon with the family and when he heard shouting, he ran into the blaze.

“Tried to go into the front door, but the heat was so overwhelming, and the smoke was so overwhelming. It was like I was being pushed back out. I tried to go back in twice, but I couldn’t get in. I couldn’t do anything but fall on my knees and pray,” Muhammad said.

Information on the two victims is limited. Neighbor Ashley Bratcher said her young son befriended the family.

“He would play with the little girl; he loved her. It’s just so heartbreaking because now he can’t play with her, and he’s not going to understand why or what happened,” Bratcher said.

Northview Country Estates is described as a quiet neighborhood. On Wednesday, Leeann Chandler was in bed when she heard screams and saw the area fill with smoke quickly.

“It was horrifying to watch knowing they were still in there and there was nothing we could do,” Chandler said.

Neighbors are leaning on one another and asking for the community’s support.

“Pray for the family, pray for us neighbors because we are not okay and we are struggling. Hold your babies tight and protect them,” Bratcher added.

Clarke said more information would be released Friday morning.

This is a developing story, WTWO/WAWV’s Zeke Torres will be following up with any updates we receive throughout the day and tonight on our evening newscasts.