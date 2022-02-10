INDIANA (WEHT) – The Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s inaugural Coolest Thing Made in Indiana is currently in the final round with just two companies remaining.

Hoosier Bat Co. of Vaspario makes wooden baseball bats used recreationally and in Major League Baseball. They defeated Wag’n Tails Mobile Conversions from Granger during the semi-final round. Janus Motorcycles in Goshen manufactures small-displacement motorcycles and they defeated Old 55 Distillery from Newtown to enter the final round.

Public voting for the champion began online on Thursday and closes at 9 p.m. on February 14. The winner will be announced and all final four companies will be honored on February 15 at the Indiana Chamber’s annual Chamber Day Event at the Indiana Roof Ballroom in downtown Indianapolis.

To vote for the finals in the competition, click here.