Two dead in Knox County crash

KNOX CO, Ind (WEHT) At least two people are dead after a fatal crash involving a 10-wheeler truck and an SUV.

Officials say it happened around 7:06 Friday morning on Hwy 67, about two miles north of Bicknell.

The Knox County Coroner say the driver and passenger in the SUV both died in the crash. The names of the victims are being withheld until the family has been notified.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 18, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: