Two Indiana bands place high at Grand National Championships

INDIANA (WEHT) — The 2021 Grand National Championships finished up over the weekend, and several Indiana bands competed for a top spot in the nation. Newburgh’s very own Castle High School made their way to 3rd place at the Class AAA Prelims, narrowly missing a shot at the Finals event.

Showing the country that Indiana has some of the best bands in the nation, two Hoosier high schools placed top three in the Finals competition. While Broken Arrow High School in Oklahoma placed first in the event, Indiana’s Carmel Highschool and Avon Highschool placed right behind them.

Carmel and Avon received second and third, scoring 97.050 and 96.650 points respectively. The competition was held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Congratulations to all state and Tri-State bands that competed at this years Grand National Championships!