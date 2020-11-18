U.S. Attorney Minkler resigning, joining private law firm

INDIANPOLIS (WEHT) – Josh J. Minkler, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, announced Wednesday he would be resigning from his post effective Saturday. Beginning Monday, Minkler plans to join a private law firm in the Indianapolis area.

Minkler was appointed by President Donald Trump and was sworn in as the current United States Attorney on Oct. 10, 2017. Prior to the appointment, Minkler was appointed by former Attorney General Holder to serve as United States Attorney in February of 2015.

Beginning Sunday, First Assistant United States Attorney John Childress will succeed Minkler as Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana.

