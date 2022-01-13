U.S Congressman Buschon makes a statement on the Supreme Court’s vaccine mandate ruling

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WEHT) – U.S Congressman Larry Bucshon, M.D. released the following statement in response to the January 13 Supreme Court decision:

“I agree with the Supreme Court’s decision to reject the imposition of vaccine mandates for private businesses. The administration, through OSHA, clearly did not have the legal authority to mandate that Hoosier businesses force their employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Although I support vaccination and encourage all Hoosiers to consult their physician and get vaccinated, I strongly oppose the mandate and applaud the Supreme Court for upholding the rule of law and protecting citizens’ individual freedom to get vaccinated or not,” said Dr. Bucshon.

President Biden’s private employer vaccine mandate was struck down in a 6-3 decision in the United States Supreme Court.