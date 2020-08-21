U.S. District Court: Indiana cannot throw out ballots for signature mismatch

(WEHT)- The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana has ruled Indiana cannot reject mail-in ballots on the basis of a signature mismatch without “adequate notice and cure procedures to the affected voter.”

Secretary of State Connie Lawson will now have to inform and instruct election officials across Indiana of the change ahead of November’s general election. The lawsuit alleged the signature-match requirement violated the 14th Amendment “because affected voters are not given notice or an opportunity to cure before their ballots are rejected based on a perceived signature mismatch.”

The full decision can be found here.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 20, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: