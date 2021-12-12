Unclaimed $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Terre Haute

INDIANAPOLIS (WTWO/WAWV) — Anyone who purchased a Powerball lottery ticket from the Marathon Junction located in Terre Haute should check their ticket. According to the Hoosier Lottery, four out of five numbers on a ticket sold at the location matched Saturday night’s drawing.

The Powerball numbers for Saturday, Dec. 11 were 3-25-44-53-64 with a Powerball of 10. The winning ticket sold in Terre Haute is worth $50,000.

Hoosier Lotter representatives said the ticket holder should keep the ticket in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

The Powerball estimated jackpot for Monday, December 13 is $320 million.

Powerball Overall Odds are 1 in 25. The odds of matching four-out-of-five balls and the Powerball are 1 in 913,130.