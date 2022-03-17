INDIANA (WEHT) – AG Rokita invites people to look into unclaimed property, as they can get a chance to find some money.

A press release released by AG Rokita’s office says that once unclaimed property is in its custody, the Unclaimed Property Division begins an aggressive outreach effort to locate the rightful owners or heirs. Individuals and/or businesses have 25 years in which to claim money once it is reported to the Unclaimed Property Division.

“Returning unclaimed property to rightful owners is an important part of our mission,” Attorney General Rokita said. While all states administer unclaimed property programs, Indiana is the only one where the attorney general oversees this function, says a press release released by AG Rokita’s office.

A few things people could find include:

closed bank accounts

court deposits

insurance checks

utility refunds

old paychecks

closed estates



To see if there is any money waiting for them, people can visit this website, contact the Unclaimed Property Division at 1-866-462-5246, contact updmail@atg.in.gov, or text CLAIM to 46220 to search a name, family or business.