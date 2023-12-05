FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Indiana Hospital Association has elected a new board chair for 2024 and he’s a familiar name in the Wabash Valley.

According to a release from Union Health, Steve Holman will serve as the board’s chair this upcoming year.

Having served as president and chief executive officer of Union Hospital Terre Haute, Union Hospital Clinton, and Union Medical Group since May of 2014, Holman In his additional role, will assist with establishing priorities and goals and lead board meetings.

“It is an honor and privilege to be elected to serve as the IHA Board Chair in 2024,” Holman said. “I look forward to finding solutions to issues through partnerships and collaboration with the State. As Chair, I will prioritize engaging with our state lawmakers on policy and our local officials on the hard work of improving the health of those in our communities.”

A graduate of Illinois Central College, Excelsior College, with a bachelor’s degree in business administration Holman went on to earn his master’s in health administration from the University of Minnesota.

The Indiana Hospital Association represents over 170 acute care, critical access, behavioral health, and other specialized facilities in rural, regional, and statewide health systems across the state, specifically with the General Assembly, U.S. Congress, and other government agencies.