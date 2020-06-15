University of Evansville ranked one of the best affordable colleges for Music Therapy

(WEHT) – The University of Evansville has been ranked among the top 50 best affordable colleges for music therapy degree programs.

The ranking comes from Affordable Schools and was published on the organization’s website in January.

The compilation and ranking of schools was created by using the National Center for Education Statistics’ College Navigator database. Affordable Schools considered programs based on tuition costs, student-to-faculty ratio, and educational outcomes. Points were assigned for each of the categories to build the final list of 50 schools from across the nation.

“This recognition for our music therapy program demonstrates the University’s commitment to both academic excellence and affordability,” said Kenneth Steinsultz, co-chair of the Department of Music at UE. “This program provides great value to students, as they can experience small class sizes, hands-on learning, and a high-quality education, all while maintaining affordability.”

The Bachelor of Music in Music Therapy degree at the University of Evansville trains students to use music therapy methodology and interventions to address an individual’s physical, emotional, spiritual, and cognitive needs. This profession is a growing field in the healthcare industry that has been proven to help patients regain speech, improve motor function, develop communication capabilities, and more.

(This story was originally published on June 15, 2020)

