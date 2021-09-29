Upcoming changes to SNAP for October

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration is offering additional guidance for parents of school-aged children and child care providers related to the novel coronavirus or COVID-19. (Logo courtesy in.gov)

Indianapolis, Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration are making changes that Hoosier SNAP participants might notice soon. The U.S. Food and Nutrition Services Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program allows families in need better opportunities to purchase healthy food and move towards self-sufficiency. The changes the FFSA are making include:

On Sept. 30, 2021, the 15% increase in SNAP benefits provided as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 will end.

Starting in October 2021, benefits will increase due to the recent re-evaluation of the Thrifty Food Plan.

As a result, most SNAP members might see a slight increase in benefits starting October. If confused by the changes, FSSA posted a Q and A here.