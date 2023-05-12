BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A suspect in a Brazil homicide investigation has been arrested.

According to ISP Sgt. Matt Ames, 25-year-old Jon Luke Benjamin McGuff, of Reelsville, was taken into custody in Terre Haute early Friday morning without incident.

McGuff has been charged preliminarily with murder in connection to a homicide that took place Thursday on the northwest side of Brazil.

Around 3:50 p.m., the Brazil Police Department received a 911 call about multiple gunshots being heard. Brazil Police and the Clay County Sheriff’s Department arrived on the scene immediately at 310 North Leavitt Street.

Upon their arrival, officers located an individual with several gunshot wounds. That person was later pronounced dead on the scene.

The Clay County Coroner’s Office and Indiana State Police were contacted to take over the case. McGuff has been taken to the Clay County Jail.