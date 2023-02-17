WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One woman has died following a fire in an apartment building in downtown Washington, Indiana.

The initial call came in around 9 a.m. of a fire in a downtown apartment building near Third and Main streets Friday morning. The building used to be the location of the old Hideaway Tavern. Vincennes firefighters were reportedly called in to assist the Washington Fire Department.

Image of scene of apartment fire in Washington (WTWO)

Image of scene of fire in downtown Washington, Indiana. (Courtesy Jennifer Houchins)

Washington Fire Chief Steve Walden said they are not releasing the identity of the deceased female at this time. The second apartment in the building was occupied at the time, however, all occupants have been accounted for and are reportedly uninjured.

The state Fire Marshal has been called in to assist in the investigation into the incident.

Main street has been shut down for two blocks beginning at the intersection with 3rd Street to allow crews room to work. Walden said firefighters will remain on scene to watch for rekindling and hot spots. The road is expected to remain closed during that time. No neighboring buildings were damaged by the fire but could have smoke damage.

Walden was unsure of the extent of the damage to the apartment building but said it could be a loss.

This is a developing story, Follow mywabashvalley.com for updates as they become available.