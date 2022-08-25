WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: At around 2:40 p.m. crews were dispatched to Perdue Farms in Washington, Indiana for a chemical spill.

According to a statement from Perdue Farms, a pallet being transported on a forklift tipped over causing a chemical spill outside of the facility.

The building, which included about 350 employees, was evacuated while onsite safety and environmental teams responded to contain and clean the spill.

Seven associates were treated onsite by the facility’s wellness team for headache and shortness of breath, one person was transported to a nearby health facility but has been discharged.

There is currently no environmental impact according to the company.

Local first responders also were on scene but production resumed an hour later.

The full original statement can be found below:

Mayor David Rhoads said in an email that the incident was contained by Perdue Farms at the wastewater department, diluted and he was told there has been continued testing on the site.

