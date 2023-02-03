TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two people have died as a result of a crash involving a semi-truck on US 41 in Terre Haute.

According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred at 2:29 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of US 41 and Mayfair Drive.

An SUV attempted to cross the northbound lanes of US 41 and failed to yield for the northbound semi. The semi crashed into the passenger side of the SUV sending it spinning off the road and into the KFC parking lot nearby.

Image of police tape stretched around the scene of a fatal crash on US 41 just north of Springhill Drive in Terre Haute. (WTWO)

The passenger, Emma Haddix, 84, of Paris, Illinois was pronounced dead on scene. The driver was flown to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis where she later died as well.

The driver’s identity has not yet been released, pending family notification.

The Sheriff said the driver of the semi was uninjured in the crash, and per Indiana law was taken for drug and alcohol testing. The results of that test are pending.

The Vigo County Fatal Crash Team was called in to reconstruct the crash.

The Vigo County Fatal Crash Team was called in to reconstruct the crash.

2nd Update: Northbound lanes on US 41 are now open.

1st Update: One person has died and another taken to a nearby hospital with what deputies described as life-threatening injuries after a semi vs passenger vehicle crash on US 41 in Terre Haute.

According to Vigo County Sheriff’s Deputy Cogan McClain, the driver of the semi-truck was uninjured. The crash sent the passenger vehicle off the roadway and into a nearby business’ parking lot.

The northbound lanes of US 41 between the Sam’s Club and Springhill Drive are expected to remain closed for some time as the reconstruction unit works the scene.

Cogan said that Indiana State Police are inspecting the semi-truck

Original: One person has died as a result of a semi vs passenger vehicle crash on US 41 just north of the intersection with Springhill Drive in Terre Haute.

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse is asking that drivers avoid the area as crews work to clean up the crash. He advised the reconstruction team will be on scene for some time.

The Sheriff said northbound traffic has been shut down between Springhill Road and Sam’s Club in the area. No word yet on any other possible injuries involved.

This is a developing story, follow MyWabashValley.com for updates as they become available.