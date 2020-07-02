US Supreme Court sends two Indiana abortion laws back for review

The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, early Monday, June 15, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(WEHT)- The US Supreme Court sent two Indiana abortion laws to the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals for review.

The first law, signed by then-Governor Mike Pence in 2016 requires patients to get an ultrasound at least 18 hours before they can get an abortion. Lower courts have already ruled the procedure has no medical purpose and only serves to delay and deny abortion services.

The second law, also ruled unconstitutional, required young women to notify their parents before having an abortion.

The decision comes after the US Supreme Court struck down a Louisiana law that restricted access to abortions in June.

In a statement, Attorney General Curtis Hill said “We are heartened that the U.S. Supreme Court has granted us fresh opportunities to defend Indiana’s commonsense laws safeguarding women’s health and protecting, wherever possible, the lives of the unborn. We remain undeterred in our purpose to uphold the sanctity of life.”

(This story was originally published on July 1, 2020)

