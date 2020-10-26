USDA approves Indiana’s plan for commercial hemp growing

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved Indiana’s plan to allow farmers to commercially grow and process hemp.

The plan will take the Office of the Indiana State Chemist’s pilot hemp program and transition it to one allowing for commercial hemp production.

Previously, hemp growers needed a research proposal and to be associated with a university to apply for a hemp-growing license. Under the newly approved plan, however, farmers can become independently licensed.

Applications will open online in November for the 2021 growing season. Indiana is now one of 29 states with approved hemp plans.

(This story was originally published on October 26, 2020)

