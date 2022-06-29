INDIANA (WEHT) – The family of a man who died in World War II has recently received the full briefing on his identification after he was accounted for nearly 5 years ago.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced that Navy Shopfitter 3rd Class Francis L. Hannon, 20, of Middletown, killed during World War II, was accounted for on August 28, 2017. However, his family only recently received their full briefing on his identification, according to the press release.

DPAA says on December 7, 1941, Hannon was assigned to the USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft. The USS Oklahoma sustained multiple torpedo hits, which caused it to quickly capsize and kill 429 crewmen.

DPAA says from December 1941 to June 1944, Navy personnel recovered the remains of the deceased crew, which were subsequently interred in the Halawa and Nu’uanu Cemeteries. To identify Hannon’s remains, scientists from DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis. On top of that, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) analysis.

The press release says Hannon’s name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at the Punchbowl, along with the others who are missing from WWII. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for. Hannon will be buried on October 13 at the Punchbowl.

For family and funeral information, contact the Navy Service Casualty office at (800) 443-9298.