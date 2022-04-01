INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) is offering help with utilities. Applications are being accepted for Indiana’s Energy Assistance Program (EAP) and Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP).

These programs help low-income households pay their electricity, heating, water and wastewater bills and avoid shutoffs. Applications will continue to be accepted until May 16.

More than 91,000 households have received electric and heating assistance this program year. Households can apply for water/wastewater utility assistance in the same application as energy assistance. More than 9,600 households have received water assistance since the program’s inception.

Households that make 60% of the state median income (60 SMI) or less are encouraged to apply for EAP/LIHWAP before May 16. A detailed chart of income eligibility requirements as well as a list of local service providers and a link to the online application can be found on the IHCDA website.

A household that does not have internet access can call 2-1-1 and ask to be connected to the EAP local service provider in their area.