OHIO CITY, Ohio (WANE) — A Van Wert County woman has died from critical injuries after a downed tree crashed into her home and trapped her Thursday evening, according to county authorities.

Rick McCoy, director of the Van Wert County Emergency Management Agency, said authorities freed both her and her husband, and the woman suffered critical injuries. The husband was reportedly not injured.

In an update Friday morning, McCoy said the woman died from her injuries.

The woman’s granddaughter, who is also a local EMT, said her grandparents were sitting on their back porch when the tree fell down, leaving the grandmother trapped.

McCoy also reported downed power lines in Ohio City.