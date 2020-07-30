Vauhxx Booker, attorney issue statement after charges filed in Lake Monroe case

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WEHT)- Vauhxx Booker and his attorney Katharine Liell issued a statement after charges were filed against Sean Purdy in connection to an incident at Lake Monroe over July 4th weekend.

Purdy received several felony charges including Criminal Confinement with Bodily Injury and Battery Resulting in Moderate Bodily Injury. In a statement, Booker and Liell write that the FBI is continuing to investigate the incident as a possible hate crime.

(This story was originally published on July 29, 2020)

