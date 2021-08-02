Vauhxx Booker faces charges relating to Lake Monroe case

INDIANA (WEHT) – An Indiana man who said he was beaten up last year at Lake Monroe is now facing charges.

Vauhxx Booker is accused of battery and trespassing. Booker said five men assaulted him at the lake just south of Bloomington on July 4, 2020. He described the incident as a hate crime and said someone mentioned a noose.

Two men charged in the incident, Sean Purdy and Jerry Cox, claim Booker was trespassing. Booker is a civil rights activist and a member of the Monroe County Human Rights Commission.