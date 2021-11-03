Military service members given free entry to Indiana DNR state parks for Veterans Day

INDIANA (WEHT) — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is offering something very special this year to active military and veterans.

They’re giving military service members free access to all Indiana DNR state parks, reservoir properties, forest recreation areas and off-road vehicle riding areas for Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Not only does this include active military and veterans, but also whoever is with them in their vehicle.

On arrival, the service members will be asked to show ID or evidence of military service at the gate.

Gate attendants will accept:

• Discharge papers (veteran’s DD Form 214)

• Veteran license plates: Ex-POW, Purple Heart, Disabled Hoosier Veteran, Pearl Harbor Survivor. Also includes Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Merchant Marine and Navy veterans.

• U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Disability Award Letter

• Veterans hunting and fishing license

• Documents showing veteran benefits with veteran’s name on document

• Any certificate, verification letter or form establishing past or present military service

You can click here for more information.