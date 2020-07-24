Vice President Mike Pence arrives in Indianapolis ahead of discussion on reopening schools

INDIANAPOLIS — Vice President Mike Pence arrived in Indianapolis Friday morning as he prepares to to discuss reopening schools in the coming months amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Air Force Two landed at Indianapolis International Airport around 10:15 a.m. The vice president and Second Lady Karen Pence waved as they walked off the plane.

The vice president will visit Marian University for a discussion around 1:30 p.m.

The Office of the Vice President said Pence will meet with higher education leaders on safely reopening schools. He’s also expected to deliver remarks.

His visit comes a day after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidelines strongly in favor of reopening schools.

The agency says children don’t suffer much from the coronavirus and are less likely than adults to spread it.