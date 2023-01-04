BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A man is facing charges after he crashed head-on into a Monroe County deputy Tuesday night.

Tyler Stonier (Photo Provided By Monroe County Sheriff’s Office)

Tyler Stonier was charged with operating while intoxicated and aggressive driving.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened at about 11:50 p.m. as an on-duty deputy was patrolling on Country Club Drive near Banta Drive on the south side of Bloomington.

As the deputy headed westbound, an eastbound motorist flashed their fog lights as if to warn of an oncoming traffic to a hazard. The deputy then came across a Jeep that was slowing down. As the deputy approached the Jeep, a Honda Civic “following extremely closely behind the Jeep abruptly crossed the center line and collided head-on” with the deputy’s vehicle, said MCSO.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy was able to slow his vehicle before the collision and sustained just a minor cut to his wrist.

The driver of the Honda, later identified as Stonier, was taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital as a precaution. MCSO said he was evaluated and determined to be uninjured, with only minor complaints of pain from the crash.

Stonier showed signs of impairment at the scene of the crash and was taken to the Monroe County Jail after he was evaluated, the sheriff’s office said.