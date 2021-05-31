Vigo County councilman, wife identified as pedestrians killed in Myrtle Beach crash

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Vigo County councilman and his wife were killed Thursday when they were hit by a car involved in a two-car crash in Myrtle Beach.

Donald Morris, 67, and Cheryl Hart, 63, were identified as the pedestrians struck while on the sidewalk when the crash occurred.

“Two children not only lost a father but also a mother in the traffic fatality that occurred Thursday afternoon near the intersection of 67th Avenue North and Kings Highway,” Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said in a statement to the press.

Congressman Larry Bucshon, M.d. (IN-08) released the following statement on the passing of Don Morris:

“My heart mourns after hearing the tragic news on passing of Vigo County Councilman Don Morris, and his wife, Cheryl Hart. Don was a staple in the Terre Haute community through his years of service on the Terre Haute City Council and the Vigo County Council. A true public servant that entertained the public with his guitar and vocals which will forever remain in our ears. May God watch over the Morris family and the people of Vigo County in this time of grief,” said Rep. Bucshon.

After 12 years of serving on the Terre Haute City Council, Morris became a Vigo County Councilman in November.

Those who knew Morris including Tracy Richardson who was a member of the “Don Morris Band” from 1983 to 1988 says she is still trying to process what happened.

“I’m still in shock. It just doesn’t seem real when somebody you know passes away and we all know it can happen at any moment right but it just doesn’t seem real,” said Richardson.

Morris had his foot in music for the last 30 years and for his musical efforts, he was inducted into the Wabash Valley Musicians Hall of Fame in 2006.

“The first time I ever met him, I was four years old at a wedding reception at the Boston Connection and that’s a long time ago,” said Switzer. “I would even ask him for his autograph because he was singing Garth Brooks at the time. He was a tremendous musician.”

In her five years of playing with Morris, Richardson says whether he was playing for five people or five-thousand he always brought high energy.

“When George Strait or Randy Travis or John Conlee, those folks came through town,” said Richardson. “They had their own opening act but we also got to open for the opening act. We got to play for like 8,000 people.”

Richardson and Switzer both say that Morris was always a man of the poeple and carried himself in such a manner.

“Don always made a decision out of the best interest of the community and he’ll be sorely missed,” said Switzer. “He’ll be remembered forever.”