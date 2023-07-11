HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Vincennes, Knox County, NHTSA and fellow law enforcement agencies are teaming up for a nationwide campaign.

Over the next three weeks, officers with the Vincennes Police Department and deputies with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office will join law enforcement officers from around the country in an effort to get drivers to slow down.

Officials state this is called ‘Speeding Slows You Down’, and it is a joint effort funded by NHTSA. Law enforcement will be focusing on speeding motorists on city streets, county roads and major highways with the goal to make roadways safer for everyone.

According to NHTSA, speeding was a contributing factor in 29% of all fatal crashes nationally in 2020. In 2021, speeding killed 12,330 people, and 51% of speeding drivers killed in vehicle crashes were also not wearing seatbelts.

For more information, visit www.nhtsa.gov.