KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A 16-year-old Vincennes boy was flown to a hospital following a car vs pedestrian incident Thursday.

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at 4:45 p.m. Thursday about 100 feet north of the Hart Street overpass on US 41 on the southeast side of Vincennes. The Sheriff said that the pedestrian had been trying to cross the southbound lanes of US 41 when he was struck by the vehicle.

The vehicle that hit the boy was driven by a 31-year-old Vincennes woman. The 16-year-old was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital and then flown to an Evansville hospital. No update on the extent of the boy’s injuries was available.

The crash remains under investigation.