Vincennes hosts 35th annual Rendezvous to celebrate Memorial Day

VINCENNES, Ind.(WTWO/WAWV) – The city of Vincennes hosted their 35th annual Rendezvous celebration at the French Commons.

There were many forms of entertainment including actors, music and live animals. Those who attended the Rendezvous enjoyed vendors, fundraisers and a live band.

All Rendezvous volunteers dressed up in costumes to reenact the Revolutionary War.

Members of the event committee said they wanted to honor those who fought for American freedom.

“Everyone’s here to of course remember Memorial Day, and not only our current troops and soldiers but those that have served all through the on set and the creation of our great country,” said reenactor Mark Sterner.

Event organizers say they were excited to welcome people from across the country to take part in the Rendezvous weekend.