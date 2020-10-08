Vincennes man killed in Lawrenceville, IL motorcycle crash

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill.. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Vincennes man was killed Wednesday night in a motorcycle crash in Lawrenceville, Ill.

According to Illinois State Police, 64-year-old Robert L. Shoulders, was southbound on US Route 50 in Lawrenceville on a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

For an unknown reason he swerved and lost control of the vehicle. The motorcycle struck a raised center median, slid on the roadway, struck a guardrail and came to rest on its side in the southbound lane.

Shoulders was transported to Regional Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

(This story was originally published on Oct. 8, 2020)

