Vincennes man pleads guilty to involvement in Capitol riots

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Vincennes man pleaded guilty last week to charges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

Jonathan Ace Sanders, Sr., was arrested in May on multiple charges including disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, entering and remaining in a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

As part of a plea agreement, Sanders pleaded guilty Aug. 26 to just one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Sentencing will be held via teleconference on Nov. 4.