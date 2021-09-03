Vincennes man pleads guilty to involvement in Capitol riots

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Vincennes man pleaded guilty last week to charges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.
Jonathan Ace Sanders, Sr., was arrested in May on multiple charges including disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, entering and remaining in a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
As part of a plea agreement, Sanders pleaded guilty Aug. 26 to just one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
Sentencing will be held via teleconference on Nov. 4.