VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A longtime voice in local media and co-owner of several radio stations has died.

According to company officials, WZDM and The Original Company founder Mark Lange died at his Vincennes home recently.

Lange, along with his wife Saundra, owned several stations as operators of The Original Company. Lange began with the foundation of WZDM in Vincennes in 1988. Lange was also the longtime voice of the morning news on WZDM, serving in that capacity from the station’s founding in 1988 until 2017.

The Original Company currently operates 15 commercial radio stations throughout southwestern Indiana and southeastern Illinois.

After Lange quit reporting the morning news full-time, he continued to fill in for other announcers who needed time off as an on-air personality. His final time on air came earlier this year when he filled in for an afternoon shift on WZDM.

Lange was also named the 2023 James McCormick Public Servant of the Year by the Knox County Chamber of Commerce.

Funeral services are pending at this time – the company said more information will be released in the coming days.