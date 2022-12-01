VINCENNES, Ind. (WEHT) – As of 9:50 a.m., Vincennes Police Department has announced phone lines are back up and running

The Vincennes Police Department (VPD) has announced its phone lines are down temporarily.

Officials say due to technical difficulties, the phone lines at the police department are down for the time being. VPD says if you need to report something, please contact the non-emergency number at Knox County Central Dispatch at 812-882-1502. Officials advise as always, please call 911 for emergencies, and the lobby at 501 Busseron Street is open as well.

VPD says it is working quickly on rectifying the situation and will post with updates when the phone lines are working again. Officials apologize for the inconvenience and thank people for understanding.