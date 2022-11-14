VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An investigation is underway following the death of a two-year-old in Vincennes who police say died from a gunshot wound.

According to a release from the Vincennes Police Department, law enforcement was called to Good Samaritan Hospital on Wednesday, November 9 in reference to a toddler who had arrived with a gunshot wound.

The two-year-old child later died from the injury.

According to police, an autopsy was performed by the Knox County Coroner’s Office on Thursday, November 10.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.

