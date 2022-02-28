VINCENNES, Ind (WEHT) – Vincennes University announced on Monday it is easing its COVID-19 protocols and adopting a mask-optional policy for students, faculty, staff and visitors at all campuses and sites.

The policy aligns with new CDC guidelines announced on Friday that relax mask recommendations for most Americans. According to a release from the University, contact tracing will continue and room dividers and plexiglass barriers will remain in some areas.

“We thank everyone for their continued efforts to keep our University community safe and healthy during the pandemic,” VU President Dr. Chuck Johnson said. “Face masks and coverings have proven highly effective in helping to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. We will, however, no longer require the wearing of them inside our buildings and facilities. In some instances, mask wearing and social distancing will continue to be encouraged as outlined by the CDC’s latest guidance. Vaccines remain our best protection against COVID-19. Everyone in the VU Community is encouraged to be vaccinated or get a booster dose as soon as they are eligible.”

University officials say they will continue monitoring guidance and recommendations from the CDC, Indiana Department of health and relevant county health departments and they will revisit virus-related policies as the public health situation warrants.