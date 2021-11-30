Vincennes University Class of 2021 commencement set for Saturday

VINCENNES, Ind. (WEHT) Vincennes University is set to have its first in-person commencement ceremony in two years. The mid-year ceremonies will be held at the Red Skelton Performing Arts Center on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

“Commencement at Vincennes University is a beloved tradition. It is a special occasion that college graduates will remember for the rest of their lives. Vincennes University is pleased to celebrate the Class of 2021 graduates and their academic achievements with an in-person ceremony. We salute them for their outstanding accomplishments, perseverance, and dedication,” says VU Provost and Vice President of Instructional Services/Dean of Faculty Dr. Laura Treanor.

VU expects to graduate over 600 students that represent 63 Indiana counties, 32 states and 3 countries. The morning session will be for graduates of the following colleges:

Business and Public Service

Humanities

The afternoon session will be for distance education, certificates, and graduates from the following colleges:

Technology

Social Science, Performing Arts and Communication

Health Sciences and Human Performance

Science, Engineering and Mathematics

Dr. Treanor will preside over the ceremonies. VU President Dr. Chuck Johnson will address the graduates. Olivia Lankford, a Public Relations and Communication major from Vincennes, and Parker Timberman, a General Studies major from Brazil, Indiana, will address their peers as student speakers.

The graduation ceremonies will be ticketed events; however, students themselves will not need tickets, only family members and guests. Graduates who buy a cap and gown before Thursday are guaranteed four tickets each. Face coverings will be required for all staff, students, family and guests across all indoor campus facilities.

For those unable to attend in person, the commencement ceremonies will be livestreamed on Vincennes University’s YouTube channel. For more information from Vincennes University, click here.